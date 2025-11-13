Barnes supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Warriors.

Barnes has now logged double-digit scoring performances in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.3 blocks and 3.3 threes on a blistering 57.8 percent clip in that span. While all the attention offensively and defensively will be on Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, Barnes has shown he is capable of knocking down shots and making plays when his number is called.