Barnes has been traded to the Spurs as part of the deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Barnes spent the 2023-24 season as the starting small forward for the Kings, and he should have the same role in a rebuilding Spurs team that also added Chris Paul in free agency. Barnes averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 71 regular-season appearances for Sacramento in 2023-24.
