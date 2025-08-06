Ingram has signed a two-way contract with the Spurs, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After playing eight games for the Spurs during the Summer League, Ingram is back with San Antonio on his second two-way deal with the club. The versatile 22-year-old swingman figures to spend most of his time in 2025-26 with the Austin Spurs in the G League, where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes per game over 32 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.