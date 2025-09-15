Miller and the Spurs have agreed to a training camp contract, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Miller was part of the G League's Austin Spurs' roster a year ago, and he's back with the San Antonio organization to try and make the final roster. Across 15 G League regular-season outings (six starts) in 2024-25, the 27-year-old averaged 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game.