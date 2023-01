Roby had three points (1-2 FG, 1-4 FT) and three rebounds across six minutes during Monday's 147-127 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Roby cracked the rotation for just the second time in the past two weeks, logging six uninspiring minutes. After a somewhat promising season in 2021-22, Roby has struggled to carve out a consistent role in San Antonio, currently sitting outside the top 400 in standard formats. Obviously, there is absolutely no reason for managers to pay any attention to him whatsoever.