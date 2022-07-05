Roby was claimed off waivers by the Spurs on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The big man had his $1.9 million team option exercised by the Thunder prior to free agency, but the team ultimately opted to part ways with him -- likely in order to free up a roster spot. Roby appeared in 45 games for OKC last season, posting 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.1 minutes. Over the final 10 games of the regular season (all starts), Roby took on a larger role (29.6 MPG) and averaged 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals. In San Antonio, Roby likely won't be guaranteed anything, but he'll look to secure a roster spot out of training camp as the Spurs appear to be entering a mini-rebuild.