Roby is starting Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Roby logged only three minutes Saturday against the Heat, but he'll get a chance to start his first game of the 2022-23 campaign with Jeremy Sochan on a minute restriction and Malaki Branham shifting to a bench role. Roby is averaging 4.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.1 assists over his last seven matchups.