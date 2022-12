Roby contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Rockets.

Roby has had a limited impact on the scoreboard in recent matchups but matched his second-highest rebound total of the season during Thursday's victory. He's played under 20 minutes in eight consecutive matchups and has averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game during that time.