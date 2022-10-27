Roby produced two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

Roby has logged double-digit minutes in three straight games and posted a well-rounded effort the first time around versus the Timberwolves, tallying a season-high six points to go along with four assists, three steals and two rebounds. Unfortunately, the second night wasn't nearly as flashy, and Roby doesn't produce consistently enough to warrant usage in most fantasy formats.