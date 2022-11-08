Roby ended Monday's 115-109 loss to the Nuggets with no counting stats across two minutes.

Roby missed three straight games with the flu and returned to action Saturday and recorded seven points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. However, he saw just two minutes during Monday's rematch with Denver. After a solid season with the Thunder last year, the fourth-year big man is off to a rough start with the Spurs, posting just 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.0 minutes per game.