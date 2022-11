Roby (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Clippers.

Roby has missed the Spurs' last two games due to flu-like symptoms. Roby has averaged 3.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 10.4 minutes across five games this season. If the fourth-year big man doesn't play Friday, expect Kelta Bates-Diop to play extended minutes in the frontcourt off the bench.