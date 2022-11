Roby (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Roby was a late scratch Sunday against the Timberwolves. Both he and Jeremy Sochan are experiencing flu-like symptoms and are questionable Wednesday. Devin Vassell (knee) is out and Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable, so the Spurs could be quite shorthanded.