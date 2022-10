Roby had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-96 loss against the Rockets.

Roby delivered excellent numbers in the final weeks of the 2021-22 regular season and was one of the best players for the Spurs in this game as well. If he can keep this up during the rest of the preseason, then he might be able to secure a regular role off the bench once the season begins.