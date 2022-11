Roby contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 143-138 loss to the Lakers.

Roby had a strong shooting night with limited chances, as his outing was cut short after committing his sixth personal foul. Saturday marked the first time since Nov. 17 that he scored in double digits, as he hasn't been much of a scoring threat through his first 11 games of the 2022-23 season.