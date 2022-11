Roby chipped in nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 132-95 loss to the Warriors.

Roby faced an uphill battle for playing time to begin the season, but he logged his best effort as a Spur in the blowout loss. The 24-year old begins his tenure in San Antonio buried on the depth chart, but is one injury away from a larger role.