Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Active Monday
Poeltl (ankle) will be active for Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl missed Saturday's game against the Rockets with a right ankle sprain, but is healthy and will be active Monday. The center is only averaging 10 minutes per game on the year and despite being healthy isn't a viable option in most formats.
