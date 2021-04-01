Poeltl registered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assists, one steal and one block during Wednesday's win over the Kings.

The 25-year-old has now scored double-digit points in four games straight. Poeltl is averaging 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 68.4 percent from the field. The fifth-year center has been on a roll as of late and should continue providing elite rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage along with decent points the rest of the way.