Poeltl notched 14 points (7-12 FG), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 115-106 win over Minnesota.

Poeltl has had two complicated assignments in the last two games in Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert, but he was able to get the job done in both contests -- he even outplayed Gobert in this one while ending with his second consecutive double-double. The big man has scored in double digits in each of his first contests of the season and is clearly enjoying an excellent start to the 2022-23 campaign.