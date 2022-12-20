Poeltl finished with eight points (4-6 FG), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes during Monday's 124-105 victory over the Rockets.

Poeltl was limited to just 22 minutes in the win, hampered by foul trouble once again. Since returning from injury, he has been playing with a minute restriction, something else to factor in when deciphering his lack of production. Given the recent injury and slow uptake, managers may be starting to get a little frustrated, meaning this could be a potential buy-low opportunity.