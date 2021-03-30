Poeltl had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-115 loss to the Kings.

Poeltl had himself another strong outing despite the loss, affirming himself as a clear must-roster player across all fantasy formats. The Spurs recently signed Gorgui Dieng and while he is likely to come off the bench behind Poeltl, he could cut into his playing time somewhat. There is no real reason to panic but this is certainly a situation to monitor going forward.