Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Block party continues Saturday

Poeltl finished with eight points (4-7 FG), six rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Poeltl had five blocks for the second straight game Saturday, helping the Spurs to an impressive victory over Portland. Much like last season, Poeltl has turned things around from a fantasy perspective and is certainly on the radar to be rostered in many formats moving forward. He typically doesn't score a lot of points but is extremely efficient from the field and can add rebounds and blocks at a high rate.