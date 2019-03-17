Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Block party continues Saturday
Poeltl finished with eight points (4-7 FG), six rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Poeltl had five blocks for the second straight game Saturday, helping the Spurs to an impressive victory over Portland. Much like last season, Poeltl has turned things around from a fantasy perspective and is certainly on the radar to be rostered in many formats moving forward. He typically doesn't score a lot of points but is extremely efficient from the field and can add rebounds and blocks at a high rate.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...