Poeltl totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Thursday's 106-91 win over the Pistons.

Poeltl notched his first double-double since April 9. The 25-year-old also continued his block party by adding four Thursday night. He now has nine blocks over the last two games and is averaging 2.6 over the last eight -- he's also shooting 67.8 percent from the field over that stretch. Not only was the seven footer scoring efficiencently and protecting the rim, but he also dished out four assists.