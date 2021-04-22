Poeltl accumulated eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-87 loss to the Heat.

Poeltl's breakout continued despite the loss, flirting with another double-double while adding five more blocks to his resume. While his scoring is far from a strong point, Poeltl's ability to rebound and block shots has made him a must-roster player across just about every format.