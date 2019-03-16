Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks five shots in victory
Poeltl had 12 points (6-7 FG), nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 109-83 victory over the Knicks.
Poeltl was excellent Friday, coming within one rebound of a double-double while adding a season-high five blocked shots. This was almost certainly Poeltl's best game of the season and demonstrates his fantasy potential. Granted this performance came against the lowly Knicks and was the first time he has scored in double-digits in his last five games. He is more of a blocks and rebounds streamer in 12-team formats, but could start to trend up if the playing time continues.
