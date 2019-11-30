Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks four shots in bench role

Poeltl totaled six points, six rebounds and four blocks in 16 minutes during Friday's 107-97 victory over the Clippers.

Poeltl shifted back to the bench for Friday's game, playing just 16 minutes in the victory. He has been slowly trending in the right direction after moving into the starting lineup. It is unclear whether this move was simply as a result of the matchup or whether he will remain with the second unit for the foreseeable future. He is no more than a blocks and rebounds streamer at this stage, however, those in deeper formats should keep on eye on his minute distribution moving forward.