Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks four shots in victory

Poeltl totaled zero points (0-2 FG), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in 13 minutes during Friday's 113-104 victory over the Jazz.

Poeltl played only 13 minutes Friday but still managed to have an impact in the victory. He continues to come off the bench behind Trey Lyles despite the fact Lyles offers very little in the way of production. The thinking has to be that Lyles can spread the floor for the Spurs, something that Poeltl is unable to do. The minutes are unlikely to increase anytime soon; however, Poeltl remains one of the better blocks streamers across most standard formats.