Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks three shots in victory

Poeltl had six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 15 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over Washington.

Poeltl managed to block three shots Saturday but continues to play limited minutes on a nightly basis. There had been speculation he would begin the season as the starting center but that appears to have subsided. With quite a low ceiling, Poeltl is more of a blocks streamer in standard formats.