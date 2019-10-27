Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Blocks three shots in victory
Poeltl had six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 15 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 victory over Washington.
Poeltl managed to block three shots Saturday but continues to play limited minutes on a nightly basis. There had been speculation he would begin the season as the starting center but that appears to have subsided. With quite a low ceiling, Poeltl is more of a blocks streamer in standard formats.
More News
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Not starting opener•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Scores 16 points in 19 minutes•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Pushed to bench Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Well-rounded line in Game 5 loss•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Nears double-double in Game 4 loss•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Influential despite low production•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.