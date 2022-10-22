Poeltl supplied 21 points (4-6 FG, 13-21 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 137-134 victory over the Pacers.

Poeltl filled the stat sheet admirably and looked impressive on both ends of the court, ending just two boards shy of a double-double while also delivering excellent passing numbers for a big man. The veteran has yet to record a double-double but has looked good early on, putting up double-digit numbers with at least eight boards and multiple assists in both contests to date.