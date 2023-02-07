Poeltl recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to the Bulls.

Poeltl needed just one more rebound to record what would've been his third straight double-double. The veteran big man has been linked with a potential trade before Thursday's deadline, but he continues to produce on both ends of the court for San Antonio and is averaging 11.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.9 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.