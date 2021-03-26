Poeltl notched 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers.

Poeltl continues to play big minutes in the frontcourt due to the fact that LaMarcus Aldridge is set to be bought out, and he's now started 21 games in a row for San Antonio. He has five double-doubles in that stretch and, while he's probably never going to be a go-to player on offense, he can provide value on the glass and through defensive stats while also shooting the ball at an effective clip.