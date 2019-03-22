Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Friday

Poeltl will come off the bench Friday against the Rockets, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich is opting to start Rudy Gay over Poeltl. In 50 appearances off the bench this season, the center is averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.5 minutes.

