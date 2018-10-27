Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Saturday

Poeltl will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Poeltl has seen his role fluctuate through four games with the Spurs. He's started each of the three games he's played in, but collected a DNP-Coaches' Decision during one contest. He's also averaging just 11.3 minutes on the year.

