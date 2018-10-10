Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Wednesday
Poeltl will come off the bench Wednesday against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl had started in the Spurs previous two exhibitions, but Gasol will get this opportunity Wednesday. In 47 preseason minutes, Poeltl has totaled 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
