Poeltl (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Monday's game at Memphis, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Poeltl missed Saturday's game against the Celtics, but the fact that he's been listed as probable gives him a solid chance to return to action. His return would provide quite a boost to the frontcourt, as Poeltl is averaging 10.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game since the start of December.