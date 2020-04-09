Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Deems self fully healthy

Poeltl (knee) said Wednesday that he's made a full recovery from his right MCL sprain and indicated he'll be ready to play when the season resumes, Jeff Garcia of Fox San Antonio reports. "Although I have no experience with knee injuries, I expect that I will have no problems if the season continues," Poeltl said.

Poeltl missed five consecutive games with the injury before the NBA suspended its season, but he had been expected to be ready to go by the end of March. With the big man confirming that he's feeling healthy again, he's expected to step back into his normal role as the Spurs' backup center once the season starts back up. Prior to getting hurt, Poeltl had averaged 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field in 58 appearances.