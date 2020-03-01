Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Diagnosed with sprained MCL
Poeltl (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained right MCL, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Poeltl suffered the injury, which was initially called a bruise, during Saturday night's game against Orlando. The Spurs haven't released a timetable, but Poeltl has been ruled out of Monday's game against Indiana, and he could stand to miss extended time.
