Poeltl recorded four points (2-4 FG), five rebounds and two blocks through 20 minutes in the 114-91 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Poeltl was given another shot with teammate LaMarcus Aldridge still out and he failed to deliver. The center had a big night only a day prior against the same team, but could not follow up that performance. Poeltl has been a great rotation player, but seems to be off and on when he receives the big role. He is terrific in deeper formats once Aldridge returns.