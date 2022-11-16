Poeltl posted 31 points (14-17 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to Portland.

Poeltl unsurprisingly did nearly all of his scoring damage on the interior, and he finished with 18 of his 31 points in the second half on nine of 11 from the field. He also notched his sixth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign, his second in three games.