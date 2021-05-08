Poeltl scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's win over the Kings.

The fifth-year big has three double-doubles in his last eight games, although he managed double digits in either category only once in the other five contests. Poeltl's erratic production makes him a better option for DFS tournament play but his blocks still give him some season-long value, and over that eight-game stretch he's averaging 10.1 points, 7.0 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rejections.