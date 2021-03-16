Poeltl scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

Poeltl was able to pick up his fifth double-double of the season while also playing great defense and tying his season-high block total. The center had been struggling a bit of late despite seeing the majority of the team's minutes at center. Poeltl won't provide elite scoring, but he should contribute enough rebounds and blocked shots to be a reliable fantasy player for the rest of the season, barring any significant roster additions.