Poeltl scored 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 103-91 win over the Rockets.

The 25-year-old big saw his biggest workload of the season and responded with season highs in points, boards and blocks, along with his first double-double. Poeltl has never developed into a starter, or even a consistent bench player, since being a lottery pick by the Raptors in 2015, but his role in the frontcourt rotation seems secure given the Spurs' lack of size beyond LaMarcus Aldridge.