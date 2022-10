Poeltl notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to Minnesota.

Poeltl notched another double-double and turned in an efficient shooting line. He also rewarded fantasy managers by distributing the basketball, something he's shown steady improvement in over the last few years. He's averaging 14.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his first five games of the new campaign.