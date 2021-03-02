Poeltl collected 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to Brooklyn.

Poeltl appears to have locked up the starting center spot if today's playing time is anything to go by. Even though LaMarcus Aldridge has returned to the lineup, it has been Poeltl who continues to be the man in the middle. He is unlikely to explode on the offensive end but the rebounds, blocks and efficiency from the floor are more than enough to give him sustainable 12-team value moving forward.