Poeltl amassed 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Nets.

The Spurs couldn't hold on in overtime, but it was another strong effort for Poeltl, who was coming off of a 17-point, six-rebound, one-assist, one-block, one-steal effort in Friday's loss to the Sixers. The big man now has a double-double in four of his last five games, and he has at least one block and one steal in four of those contests.