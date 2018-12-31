Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Draws start Monday
Poeltl will start Monday against the Celtics, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl will step into the starting lineup in place of the injured Rudy Gay (wrist). When playing more than 20 minutes this season (four games), Poeltl is averaging 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
