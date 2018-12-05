Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Drops career-high 20 points Tuesday
Poeltl finished with 20 points (9-11 Fg, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 loss to the Jazz.
Poeltl hit 9-of-11 shots on his way to a career-high 20 points in Tuesday's blowout loss to Utah. After being traded to the Spurs in the offseason as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal, Poeltl has been quite underwhelming. He has, however, scored in double-digits in three of his past five games. Pau Gasol (leg) still has no timetable for his return meaning Poeltl should remain in the rotation. Unless he can find some more consistency to his game, he belongs in deeper formats only at this point.
