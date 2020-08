Poeltl posted 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Jazz.

This was Poeltl's best game in the bubble, and it came against a short-handed Jazz squad who were without all their starters except Joe Ingles. He set a season high with 19 points and only needed 12 shots to do so. Friday also marked Poeltl's fifth performance of the season with double-digit points and multiple blocks.