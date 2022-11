Poeltl (knee) will likely miss a week, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl suffered a right knee bruise during the Spurs' loss to the Lakers on Saturday and will now remain sidelined for at least another week. Thus, the center will presumably be unavailable for the team's next three matchups before possibly being considered questionable Dec. 8 against the Rockets. Zach Collins will likely slide into the starting lineup with Poeltl out.