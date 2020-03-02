Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Expects to miss weeks
Poeltl revealed Sunday via his personal Facebook page that he expects to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his right knee, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The reserve center sustained the injury in Saturday's 114-113 win over the Magic, when he bumped knees with another player midway through the first quarter. While San Antonio isn't putting a timeline on Poeltl's return, the big man's own estimate would keep him sidelined until the second half of March. Two-way player Drew Eubanks or second-year player Chimezie Metu could end up absorbing most of the second-unit center minutes while Poeltl is out.
