Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Fills box score in Saturday's win
Poeltl pitched in five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.
Poeltl has combined to earn 60 minutes across the last two contests. He was dominant in Wednesday's win over the Pistons, in which he posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 14 boards, three blocks, and one dime across 34 minutes. Given that Pau Gasol was recently bought out, Poeltl has less competition for minutes and could be a sneaky add if he continues to earn decent playing time.
